Wizkid surprised fans on Saturday as he showed up for “2Baba Live” concert, less than 48 hours after he performed all-night at his sold-out concert.

2Baba Live concert was held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The list of superstars who were expected includes Tiwa Savage, Davido, Falz, 9ice, Adekunle Gold, Skibii, BigTril, Mayorkun, Rema and Dremo, Kenny Blaq, Jeff Akoh, Sexy Steel, Wale Turner, GreyC, Attitude, Lyta and Classic.

But Wizkid was surprisingly introduced to the stage by 2Baba and was welcomed with great enthusiasm.

The Star Boy, however, dropped a heartwarming message before leaving the stage, he said “Tonight is not about Star Boy, I want you guys to know that this man right here was why I needed to make music, so that is a king. You guys should always show respect and love to the only King, TuFace Idibia 2Baba.”