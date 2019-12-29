Chilean professional footballer and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has sued his own club over claims they owe him £2million in bonuses from last season.

The Chilean midfielder believes he is owed extras from the team’s qualification to the knockout and quarter-finals of the Champions League, and says he should have received payments after Barcelona won the title.

In a report by Spanish outlet ABC, the player’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against his employers on December 5, outlining a list of bonuses that Vidal was supposedly entitled to.

Vidal was set to receive an extra £2m in bonuses if he featured in 60 percent of games last season, and he played 53 matches in all competitions. But the club claim he does not qualify because he did not play a minimum of 45 minutes per game, saying the lawyers have misinterpreted his contract.

He has allegedly been paid £1.4m, but says he is owed a total of £3.5m with Marca claiming in their report that the lawsuit could be a ploy by Vidal and his lawyers to secure a move for him away from Barcelona.

Arturo Vidal, who is being linked with a move to Inter Milan has made just six starts for the club this season.