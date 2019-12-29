Flash floods caused by ongoing torrential rains in Tanzania have swept away over 60 houses, officials said on Sunday.

“Residents in the area are spending sleepless nights as the rains continue to wreak havoc,” said Deogratius Daniel, ward councilor for Sungaji in Morogoro region, adding that the rains have also damaged bridges and farm crops.

According to Xinhuanet/NAN, Ruben Mfune, Mbarali district commissioner in Mbeya region, said the ongoing torrential rains in his district have swept away 10 houses and destroyed an 80-kilometer road, paralyzing transport between the district and other areas in the southern highlands.

“The damaged stretch of road is a an economic lifeline for residents of Rujewa and Madibira,” said Mfune, adding that authorities were assessing the extent of the damage caused by the rains in the district.

Tanzania’s weather authorities issued the latest alert on Saturday saying consecutive five day torrential rains were expected in the east African nation’s six regions, including Zanzibar’s twin Islands of Pemba and Unguja.

Last week, Tanzania’s weather watchdog warned of impending heavy rains to hit 13 regions in four consecutive days.

In its latest weather forecast, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) Acting Director General, Wilberforce Kikwasi, said the rains that began on Saturday were expected to hit Dar es Salaam, Ruvuma, Lindi, Mtwara, Morogoro and coast regions.

Kikwasi said the rains were likely to bring businesses and social services to a standstill, disrupt transportation and damage farm crops, the news media reported.