Amid jubilation of residents, the Sultan of Sokoto, alongside Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, religious leaders and elders, commissioned Oriwu central mosque in Ikorodu.

The mosque which started 30years ago was commissioned on Sunday.

This was confirmed by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who was present at the commissioning.

See photos from the commissioning: