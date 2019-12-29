Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing a post-soccer career in Hollywood. The Portugal captain and Juventus forward disclosed this on Saturday at the Dubai International Sports Conference.

He said that when he eventually retires from football, he would like to test his skills as an actor.

“One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie,” the Portugal captain said, in a report by ESPN.

Ronaldo, ranked as the world’s No.2 forward in ESPN FC 100, said that — while he is in a position to hang up his boots at any time — he expects to continue playing for the foreseeable future.

He added that he also wants to “continue my studies after retiring from football.”

Ronaldo recently became the only player in Europe’s top five leagues to hit double figures in all competitions in each of the last 15 seasons. He won four of his five Ballon d’Or awards and three Champions League titles while with Real Madrid before joining Juventus in the summer of 2018. He won his first Champions League trophy with Manchester United before his move to Spain.

On the international level, he is one goal shy of 100 for his career with Portugal.