The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, visited his Imo State counterpart, Emeka Ihedioha on Sunday at his Mbaise Residence.

The agenda of the visit was not disclosed to newsmen.

However, Wike’s visit to Imo State has been welcomed with positive reactions on social media.

Ekine Mina Emmanuel wrote: You are a man of capacity, with Good heart for Rivers State people we always Love you. Long Live RVSG.

Another Twitter user with the name, Okoroigwe Maxwell also wrote: “Welcome to my home the action Governor.”

“You are my best governor sir. Am from IMO but I love you and your wife so much… May God give you wisdom to govern Rivers State,” Muna wrote.

See photos from the visit below: