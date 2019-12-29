By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Police Command has placed embargo on any form of street carnival or public procession across the state.

The command, in a press statement made available to journalist in Abeokuta said the ban becomes necessary due to series of violence and wanton destruction of valuable properties associated with such carnivals in recent time.

In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson and his management team while reviewing the security situation in the state came to conclusion that the street carnivals have become an avenue through which some unscrupulous elements as well as cultists are using to unleash terror on innocent members of the public.

“The police, as an organisation saddled with constitutional responsibility of protecting life and properties, the command cannot fold its arms while hoodlums will be making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.

“Therefore, all forms of street carnival are hereby banned and anybody who after this release organised carnival, rally, procession or blocked any public road anywhere in the state will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement said.