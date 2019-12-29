By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial Nigerian artiste Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley has finally released the official video for his latest single Tesumole, with a new dance move which became an internet sensation almost immediately.

The song which he released early in the month has gradually won the hearts of music lovers at home and abroad.

The Somto-directed video shows the Marlian President among other dancers in a much slower and precise way of dancing which makes it easy for anyone to get a hang of the new moves.

Tesumole is off his debut EP – LOL.

Watch;