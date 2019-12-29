By Taiwo Okanlawon

Media personality and Co-anchor on Stv Shade Ladipo has finally gone for her honeymoon with her husband Jide, one year after they got married.

Sharing a loved up photo with her husband at a beach in Cape Verde, the presenter disclosed that their one year of marriage has been the best ride ever.

She wrote; “Honeymoon 1yr Later. Busy and Working on both ends. Don’t allow anybody tell you when. Do you and do you with your chest. One year of marriage has been the best ride ever and I’m doing it on my terms with the Moslem Husband that God assigned to me. Am I having fun? Yes. Has it been tough? Yes. Would I change it for anything? No. Love you plenty Mr. B”