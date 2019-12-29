Manchester City needed two second half goals to get back to winning way against Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The defending champions still remain third despite the win, but are still 14 points behind Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero’s 52nd minute goal opened scoring for City. Aguero made a yard for himself after a well-taken pass inside the box and netted into the top right corner.

Kevin De Bruyne ensured that City claimed all points with a great finish.

He took a great first touch to control a killer pass on the edge of the box and drilled a shot into the bottom left corner in trademark fashion.

Despite enjoying 72 percent possession as against 28 percent by United, City could not capitalise on their advantage to score more goals.