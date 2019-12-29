Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has reopened the Club Quilox belonging to a member of the house of representatives, Shina Peller days after he was arrested and detained by police.

The businessman cum politician was arrested and detained for allegedly mobilizing thugs to invade a police station after the vehicles of some of his club’s customers were towed for obstructing the free flow of traffic in Lagos state.

In a statement released on Saturday December 28, the General Manager of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Dr Dolapo Fasawe said the club owned by the House of Representatives member was reopened after its management got committed to carrying out its activities without obstructing the flow of traffic on Ozumba Mbadiwe and other adjoining streets.

Fasawe disclosed that the club’s management who promised to ensure its clients’ vehicles were properly parked in designated areas, has also demonstrated firm commitment to ensure that sound emanating from musical events hosted within its facility does not exceed the recommended limits set by the state.

She said; ”We are reopening the club for operation as it has fulfilled our conditions and complied with the extant law guiding its operations.”

”The club was sanctioned and fined for environmental nuisances and we ensure total compliance before reopening.”