General Olu Bajowa (Retd) has called for devolution of power and drastic reduction of the expensive cost of governance in the country.

Bajowa, the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, stated this at the cutting of his 79th birthday cake on Friday in his residence in London.

The retired Army General expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon overcome the challenges she is presently facing, saying that her economic and political challenges will ease off in the course of time.

According to him, Nigeria as a country is blessed with all it takes to be a great nation and that it is endowed with human and natural resources to be the giant of Africa and indeed the black race.

He added that the only major problem of the country was leadership since independence.

According to him, lack of good leadership has made Nigeria to come behind other independent nations like Malaysia.

“I do not share the prophecy of doom propounded in certain quarters of the polity.

“Our problems today are self imposed. Our founding fathers fashioned for the country a constitution based on federalism”, Bajowa said

He, therefore, recommended devolution of power with radical cuts in the cost of governance, saying without that, corruption would continue to fester at an exponential rate.

Bajowa, who is also Jagunmolu of Ikaleland, thanked and gave glory to God for blessing and protecting him over the years.