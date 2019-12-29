By Taiwo Okanlawon

A non- Governmental Organisation, the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, FALF, has unveiled the 30 nominees for the 2019 Future Africa Leaders Awards, FALA.

Former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate will also be announcing the Star Prize winner of the Awards on December 31st 2019 holding at the LoveWorld Convocation Arena (LCA) in Lagos.

Speaking at a press conference, Member, Central Executive Council (CEC) Loveworld Incorporation, Ambrose Isesele said the awards, an initiative of Future Africa Leaders Foundation (FALF), is to support young Africans within the age range of 16 to 23, that have demonstrated exemplary leadership, by taking responsibilities for the socio-economic and political states of their countries through education, empowerment, medical outreach, community development programmes, among others.

“The foundation aims to expand the leadership potentials in Africa by inspiring and encouraging the youths in nation-building and proffering sustainable solutions to promote the continent. There is a lot we can offer and we don’t have to wait for the civilised world to assist,” he said

“Since 2013, the foundation has recognised 10 winners, with $10,000 each and the star prize winner goes home with an additional $25,000.

“We have selected 30 nominees from 21 African countries for this year’s award. Ten winners will be selected and one star prize winner will also emerge”.

“The winners will get cash prize of $10,000 each as well as awards and the star prize winner will get an additional N25,000 at the awards night on the 31st of December, 2019 in Lagos”.

“The money is to enable them enlarge the scope of their humanitarian works and also be able to reach more youths in their various countries,” he added.

Head of Department (HOD), FALF, Dave Ogbaka, noted that for this year, there were 180 entries from 54 countries and 30 selected from 21 countries, after nomination screening.

Ogbaka noted that FALA Awards is not a religious agenda, but open to all African youths irrespective of their religious inclinations as long as the criteria are met.

“The screening was done based on certain criteria that included integrity, leadership role, innovation, among others, in their projects which should be one of the sustainable development goals given by the United Nations (UN) relevant to their communities,” he added.

He said the awards is instituted by the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation to identify, celebrate and support young Africans who have demonstrated exemplary leadership by impacting their generation.

FALA 2013 prize star winner from Nigeria, Pastor Sharon Ajide, 2016 winners: Joel Tiago from Angola and Enoch Afortey from Ghana, shared their experiences and spoke on how the platform has built youth leaders across the continent.

Some of the Nominees are – Babiene Heline (Cameroon), Mary Julius (South Sudan), Gift Michael (Nigeria), Mitchelle Mumba (Namibia), Susan Asante (Zambia).

Annick Balo (Senegal), Kawesi Brian (Uganda), Patrick Tusiyabe (Tunisia) and Opoku Jephtha (Ghana).