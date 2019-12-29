Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi Mbah said she is now a ‘proud married woman’.

The 26 year-old actress shared photographs of her white wedding on Instagram on Sunday, decked glamorously in a long-tailed gown, along with a video of her bridal night shower.

“God fulfilled his promise. God over every thing”, she wrote.

She also shared the photo of her husband, that she described as “Sweetest man on earth.

“My gift, My soul mate, My heartbeat, My world, My best friend, My everything, See how cute he is looks”. Alichi was born on 23 December 1996 as Chigozie Stephanie Alichi.

Chizzy Alichi’s first ever movie role was in the movie titled “Magic Money” featuring Mercy Johnson and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

She had a career turning point with the Movie Akaraoku which means Hot akara in 2016, directed by Yul Edochie. She acted as the akara seller.