West Ham has confirmed the resigning of David Moyes as manager of the club.

“We are pleased to confirm that David Moyes has returned to the Club as first-team manager,” the club aid on its tweeter handle.

West Ham had on Saturday sacked Manuel Pellegrini after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

“I feel like I’ve got unfinished business,” said Moyes, who led the Hammers to Premier League safety in a seven-month spell from November 2017.

Moyes said he is feeling very proud that he is back here at West Ham, but that more importantly he will be looking to see what he can do and what he can make improvements to and how he can get some wins with the players.

“I do believe that the squad of players I’ve got here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I am looking forward to working with them.

“I think there’s got to be a short-term goal for us just now to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league and what we’re going to do over the next six months, then what we’re going to do over the next period as well. The start is really focusing on the immediate games,” he told the BBC.