Chelsea have won the London Derby as they defeated Arsenal by two goals to one at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal started superbly at the Emirates and took a deserved lead through their skipper when Chelsea failed to deal with a corner and Calum Chambers’ flick was headed in by Aubameyang in the 14th minute.

Chelsea were particularly below par in the first half, with their best openings coming from set-pieces.

Arsenal appeared comfortable and was coasting to victory until the goalkeeper Bernd Leno fluffed his lines from a Willian cross and Jorginho made no mistake to make it 1-1 in the 83rd minute.

However, another counter-attack from the Blues, led by Abraham, who combines with Willian before slotting past Leno from eight yards out made it 1-2 in favour of Chelsea.

Four minutes’ brilliance from Chelsea denied Mikel Arteta his first win and also condemned him to a defeat in his first home match as Arsenal manager.

Here are reactions from some Arsenal fans on Twitter:

Arteta has no plan B lmaooooo I'm crying right now.

I'm not wasting my time supporting this wannabe pep. Thanks for the Bournemouth draw but it's time to go. #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/q8lNPcC4RH — Ozil, world class fraud. (@ExodusExpedia) December 29, 2019

That's what we get for hiring someone whose expertise is passing water bottles to Aguero #ARSvsCHE #COYG #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/qYcClZMo0m — Maqhawe 🇿🇦 (@Gustav_Nd) December 29, 2019