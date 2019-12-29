Tammy Abraham and Mount celebrating Chelsea’s second goal against Arsenal.

Chelsea have won the London Derby as they defeated Arsenal by two goals to one at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal started superbly at the Emirates and took a deserved lead through their skipper when Chelsea failed to deal with a corner and Calum Chambers’ flick was headed in by Aubameyang in the 14th minute.

Chelsea were particularly below par in the first half, with their best openings coming from set-pieces.

Arsenal appeared comfortable and was coasting to victory until the goalkeeper Bernd Leno fluffed his lines from a Willian cross and Jorginho made no mistake to make it 1-1 in the 83rd minute.

However, another counter-attack from the Blues, led by Abraham, who combines with Willian before slotting past Leno from eight yards out made it 1-2 in favour of Chelsea.

Four minutes’ brilliance from Chelsea denied Mikel Arteta his first win and also condemned him to a defeat in his first home match as Arsenal manager.

Here are reactions from some Arsenal fans on Twitter: