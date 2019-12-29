Chelsea have won the London Derby as they defeated Arsenal by two goals to one at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Arsenal started superbly at the Emirates and took a deserved lead through their skipper when Chelsea failed to deal with a corner and Calum Chambers’ flick was headed in by Aubameyang in the 14th minute.
Chelsea were particularly below par in the first half, with their best openings coming from set-pieces.
Arsenal appeared comfortable and was coasting to victory until the goalkeeper Bernd Leno fluffed his lines from a Willian cross and Jorginho made no mistake to make it 1-1 in the 83rd minute.
However, another counter-attack from the Blues, led by Abraham, who combines with Willian before slotting past Leno from eight yards out made it 1-2 in favour of Chelsea.
Four minutes’ brilliance from Chelsea denied Mikel Arteta his first win and also condemned him to a defeat in his first home match as Arsenal manager.
Here are reactions from some Arsenal fans on Twitter:
Arteta has no plan B lmaooooo I'm crying right now.
I'm not wasting my time supporting this wannabe pep.
Thanks for the Bournemouth draw but it's time to go. #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/q8lNPcC4RH
— Ozil, world class fraud. (@ExodusExpedia) December 29, 2019
That's what we get for hiring someone whose expertise is passing water bottles to Aguero #ARSvsCHE #COYG #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/qYcClZMo0m
— Maqhawe 🇿🇦 (@Gustav_Nd) December 29, 2019
Enough is enough #ArtetaOut #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/k2CpZCaKDk
— àáâãäåæāăą (@achri114) December 29, 2019
