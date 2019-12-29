An anti-Japanese war opera museum has officially opened to the public in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Xinhua/NAN reports.

Japanese troops invaded the northeast region of China on Sept. 18, 1931 and launched a full-scale invasion in July 1937.

Chongqing served as a cultural center to a variety of famous opera troupes, and famous playwrights converged there to perform operas depicting people’s lives during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Covering about 3,000 square meters, the museum features an auditorium, an opera exhibit room, and a “performing area” under construction. The museum aims to comprehensively present history and art via photos, scripts and stage sets.

Admission is free. About 10,000 people have visited it since the museum began trial operations in June.