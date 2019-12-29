By Taiwo Okanlawon

Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam mostly known Akon has arrived in Ghana ahead of Afro Nation’s Concert and much-publicized Year of Return program.

The world-renowned celebrity in a recent post on his official Instagram handle shows his current location which is Accra Ghana.

It is not clear whether Akon is in the country to rock Afro Nation’s Concert happening today and or here to support his colleagues to sell the country out at the world trending and much-publicized Year of Return program.

Akon is one of the few world stars who have shown love for Ghana. He has been in the country a couple of times and expressed his uttermost love for Ghana as a country.