Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), New York Chapter, has urged Nigerians living abroad not to give up on the country but to support its development.

President of the chapter, Mr Bamidele Olisa, made the call in Lagos on Saturday while speaking with newsmen during a visit to Nigeria.

He said that Nigerian diaspora organisations had over the years made positive efforts in a bid to correct the negative status ascribed to Nigeria.

“Having been elected in July 2019, l am here to bring to fruition NIDO New York’s plans to support development and the advancement of Nigeria with a special focus on youth empowerment through education and job creation.

“There is an urgent need for our richly blessed nation to make creating employment opportunities a matter of national priority.

“With a track record of engaging in results-oriented initiatives, NIDO New York is perhaps the new drive that the country needs,” he said

The president of the New York chapter of NIDO said he was inspired in 2017 to create a Non-Profit Organisation (NGO) called Island Voice, Inc., which hosted the Annual Youth Empowerment Summit.

“The summit has since grown to become one of the most well attended in New York City and has provided mentorship to 6,000 youths in more than 10 years,” he added.

“I also helped co-found the Bring Back Our Girls New York Chapter which was instrumental in U.S. publicity campaigns.

He said that many Nigerians living abroad often found themselves disconnected from the happenings in Nigeria because they did not know where to start from.

“I for one can tell you that I have probably invested more than two million dollars in Nigeria and I have easily lost more than a million dollars over different issues.

“At the end of the day, you wind up with nothing. Those stories have kept many Nigerians from even wanting to come back.

“I am not saying that Nigerians in Diaspora should not be careful.

“What l am saying is that, do not give up on Nigeria.

“Do not let those negative narratives keep you from wanting to support or believe in those who are here fighting to lift up this country because I believe in those people.

“In my leadership as the newly elected NIDO, New York president, my goal is to come here and see what people are doing,” he said.

Olisa said that Nigerians in New York were ready to bridge the gap between Nigerians at home and Nigerians in the diaspora toward the development of the country.