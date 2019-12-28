Kelvin De Bruyne was clearly City’s best player against Wolves on Friday night, but Pep Guardiola replaced him with Ikay Gundogan in the 67th minute of the game.

City, however, blew a 2-0 lead as Raheem Sterling’s double was canceled out by strikes from Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, and Matt Doherty.

The Blues were playing the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Ederson was sent off in the early stages of the clash.

But Sterling’s brace, coupled with an outstanding display from Kelvin de Bruyne had City in control of the game – and Guardiola has admitted that he turned his attention to Sunday’s game with Sheffield United.

As a result, he substituted off De Bruyne, City’s most influential player, and replaced him with Ilkay Gundogan who couldn’t control the pressure in the midfield.

On why he took De Bruyne off, Guardiola said: “We have less than 48 hours for our next game.”

Guardiola does not want to take any risks with his players given the injury problems they sustained last season – especially after De Bruyne limped out of the previous game vs Leicester.

On the turnaround, Guardiola told Amazon: “It is always what it is. We could not defend it at the end, they fought incredibly, ran until the last minute. The goals could have been avoided.”

He added: “Eighty minutes 10 against 11 is so tough, so demanding. We could not defend the result.

“We have to think of the next game and about winning our games. It’s unrealistic to think about that [catching Liverpool ]. In 48 hours we have another game.

On the gap to Liverpool, he added: “It is big for a long time. It is not realistic to think about the title race. I have been asked the question for a long time and it is the same answer.”

Mancity next match will be played on Sunday against Sheffield United at the Ethihad – a fixture arrangement, Jurgen Klopp branded as “Crazy”.