An enormous suicide car bomb in Mogadishu early today, targeting a police checkpoint and a tax collection centre killed over 20 people, including school children.

The blast occurred at about 8am Mogadishu time with many passengers aboard buses, among casualties.

“A suicide bomber drove the rigged car into a security checkpoint”, said a police officer who witnessed the blast.

The blast reportedly damaged the tax office.

Police officer Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returned to work after its weekend.

Dozens of wounded people, including children, were rushed to hospitals. Among them were several university students who had been traveling in a bus, Hussein said.

A large black plume of smoke rose above the capital.

“The blast was devastating. I can confirm more than 20 civilians killed, there were many more wounded, but the toll can be higher,” said police officer Ibrahim Mohamed, in a report by Al Jazeera.

“I have counted 22 bodies, all of them civilians and there were more than 30 others wounded, this was dark day,” said Ahmed Moalim Warsame, who witnessed the explosion.

Speaking to reporters at the blast site, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud said the government confirmed at least 90 civilians, mostly students, had been injured in the explosion.

Sakariye Abdukadir, who was near the area when the car bomb detonated, said the blast “destroyed several of my car windows”.

“All I could see was scattered dead bodies… amid the blast and some of them burned beyond recognition.”

Government authorities have told medical personnel not to disclose figures as they have done in the past, and journalists are forbidden from going to attack sites.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

The attack again raises concern about the readiness of Somali forces to take over responsibility for the Horn of Africa country’s security in the coming months from an African Union (AU) force.

Somalia has been riven by conflict since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew former leader Siad Barre, then turned on each other.