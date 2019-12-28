Big Brother Naija 2019 former housemate and brand influencer Seyi Awolowo clocks 30 today.

sucrepapito, as he is fondly called, hails from Ogun State and was born 28th December 1989. Seyi is an Entrepreneur, a Businessman, and the grandson of Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The actor and model starred in several TV commercials, modeled for different organizations, also acted in TV series.

Fellow BBN housemate Gedoni wrote him a sweet birthday message below:

Happy birthday “EyenEka” aka sucre-Papito @officialseyiawo May this new year bring you lasting pleasures and abounding joy. Cheers man