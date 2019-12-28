The Nigerian Police in the Federal Capital Territory Command in Abuja today published phone numbers to be called by residents in case of any emergency involving robbery or any other crime.

The numbers were announced Saturday by ASP Mariam Yusuf, the deputy Police Public Relations officer, hours after police, along with the military foiled an attempted robbery of a First Bank branch in Mpape, Abuja.

Yusuf urged the public to call on the police through these phone numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 or 08028940883 in case of emergency.

She called on FCT residents to remain calm, as normalcy had been restored and pledged the commitment of the police to nip crime in the bud and ensure safety in the territory

Many Nigerians have commended the promptness by which the police responded to the attack by a gang of five robbers, including a staff of the bank.

After a standoff with the armed robbers, the police aborted the robbery, killed one person and arrested four suspects.

Mariam Yusuf said the suspects were arrested while trying to escape.

She said the prompt response to a distress call by operatives of the command foiled the attempted robbery of a First Bank branch in the area.

“Police operatives were immediately deployed to the scene and engaged in cross fire with the robbers thereby foiling the attack on the bank.

“The operation, with the backup of soldiers, led to the arrest of four suspects and killing of one person while trying to escape,” she said.

Yusuf said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Mr Bala Ciroma had ordered an investigation into the incident.