Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scored a landslide victory in the leadership primary of his right-wing Likud party.

He told supporters right away that he is poised to win the March general election afte

Israel’s longest-serving premier, who faces a corruption indictment as well as a third general election in 12 months, was expected to beat rival Gideon Saar in the leadership primary.

But the convincing margin of victory — by 72.5 to 27.5 percent — strengthens his position in the party he has dominated for 20 years.

Netanyahu, 70, called it a “huge win” and pledged to emerge victorious in the March 2 general election.

“Now is the time to unite and bring a tremendous victory for the Likud and the right in the election,” Netanyahu told a press conference.

“Most of the people support the right and support me to lead the government.”

In what appeared to be a general election campaign speech, Netanyahu did not mention the defeated Saar once.

He thanked US President Donald Trump, a close ally, for his support for Israel and said a Likud victory in the next election would bring more “historic achievements.”

Likud and the centrist Blue and White party were deadlocked after elections in both April and September, with neither able to command a parliamentary majority under Israel’s system of proportional representation.

Last month, Israel’s attorney general indicted the prime minister for fraud, bribery and breach of trust over a series of corruption allegations he denies.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz also used Friday’s primary result as a rallying call for the general election.

He said Netanyahu’s victory showed Likud members had “elected a leader facing three indictments, who is seeking to unravel the rule of law and secure personal immunity”.

“These elections demand that we place a mirror in front of ‘the Netanyahu party’ and make the choice for unity, dignity and internal reconciliation.”

– Third shot –

Ofer Zalzberg, Israel analyst with the International Crisis Group think tank, said the result kickstarted the election campaign.

“Netanyahu is going for a third shot, hoping the next election will prove more successful,” he told AFP.

“This strengthens his position within the right wing who saw he is still able to achieve victories but it doesn’t fundamentally change the arithmetic for the next election.”

Early polls indicate that the March 2020 election could again result in stalemate.

Saar, a former minister seen as to the right of Netanyahu, announced his primary challenge shortly after the premier’s indictment.