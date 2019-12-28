Singer and actor Lami Phillips who is always shaking tables with her opinion on issues is here again.

This time, Lami says having kids or being a Mrs is not an achievement but rather a blessing, so people should stop treating those yet to have these blessings as less than.

She wrote:

Just saying! Like sometimes I hear people saying “how can they talk to her like that.. don’t they know she’s somebody’s wife”! Hellllluuur! She is “somebody”.. end of story. Or people saying “am I your mate”? Recently someone who was like 21 or so was talking to a 17 yr old with “I am not your mate” Toné! Hello.. people should be treated with respect regardless of age. Don’t get it twisted! All these people (particularly women) who carry age on their head .. take it easy… just treat people well. That your “junior” in secondary school might be your boss one day. Humility and Character are key. ( while we’re here, should I go back to #LamiTalks ??) #LamiTalks

Lami is married with kids, so do you think it is because she has a family that she can comfortably dish out this statement or if she wasn’t married would she be making same statements? what do you think? leave a comment.