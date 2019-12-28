Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named the club’s final team of the decade, for tonight’s game at Burnley in the Premier League.

The Reds end the year with a tough examination at Turf Moor against the Clarets, only a couple of days after the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

It promises to be a battle against Sean Dyche’s side and Ole is without key midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Nemanja Matic is drafted in for his first league start since September, alongside Fred in the engine room.

There are three other new faces in the line-up from the success against the Magpies. Both full-backs have been rotated, as Ashley Young and Brandon Williams are included, while Daniel James is back after being granted a rare rest on Thursday.

Andreas Pereira continues in the no.10 role with Anthony Martial spearheading the side – he scored the winner in this fixture in January 2018.

United: De Gea; Young (c), Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred; James, Andreas, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Romero, Jones, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Greenwood.