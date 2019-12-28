The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) on Saturday said that three persons died while three others sustained injuries in an accident that involved a vehicle around Lufuape, near AP Turning Point, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, in Ota, Ogun, said that the lone accident happened at about 3.47 p.m. on Friday.

Oladele explained that a Toyota Hummer bus, with registration number KSF 272 XM, lost control due to speeding and rammed into road divider of the construction area.

According to him, 17 persons comprising of four male adults, 10 female adults and three children were involved in the accident which led to the death of two female adults and a female child.

“The corpse of the victims have been deposited at the morgue, Idera Hospital, Sagamu while the survivors are also receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to desist from speeding and adhere strictly to 50km per hours at construction zones to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.