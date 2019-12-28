The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) says it has re-opened Club Quilox, after securing the management’s commitment to comply with the state’s environmental laws, and regulations.

The General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said in a statement on Saturday that the club was reopened after management pledged to carry out its activities without obstructing the flow of traffic on Ozumba Mbadiwe and other adjoining streets.

Fasawe said that the club’s management promised to ensure its clients’ vehicles were properly parked in designated areas.

She said that the club had also demonstrated firm commitment to ensure that sound emanating from musical events hosted within its facility does not exceed the recommended limits set by the state.

The popular club, owned by Mr Shina Peller, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, had organised a 36-hour non-stop event that led to traffic gridlock and noise pollution, affecting Victoria Island and its environs.

”We are reopening the club for operation as it has fulfilled our conditions and complied with the extant law guiding its operations.

”The club was sanctioned and fined for environmental nuisances and we ensure total compliance before reopening,” Fasawe said.

The general manager said that this should serve as a warning to other entertainment and event centres, to ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law, whilst carrying out their activities.

She advised that entertainment and event centres should work with relevant agencies to put effective traffic management systems in place, when hosting events and desist from generating noise.

Fasawe said that the state government would not allow any business concern to constitute a nuisance to other users of the environment and would ensure strict compliance with the state’s environmental laws and regulations.