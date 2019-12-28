The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday apprehended two commercial drivers and their buses for driving against traffic.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the commercial drivers were apprehended at Majidun area of Ikorodu, on the outskirts of Lagos.

The buses with registration numbers, FKJ 704 XK and FKJ 864 XV were driving inward Ikorodu using the outward Ikorodu Lane.

The two buses and the drivers were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Owode Onirin police station for necessary actions.