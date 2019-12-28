Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester City the lead against Westham in the 40th minute, but it could only last for five minutes after Fornals ran into the area, got on the end of Anderson’s low cross and lashed it into the far bottom corner.

Leicester also missed a penalty in the 9th minute of the game after Iheanacho was fouled inside the area by Fabiański.

Gray stepped up for the penalty but missed after a quick take. He went to Fabiański’s left, and West Ham’s keeper guessed correctly.

Iheanacho clearly had a good game in the first half.