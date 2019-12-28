Kiki Mordi – Journalist

By Jennifer Okundia

”It’s almost 2020 and same-sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria, like two people of the same sex can love themselves and want to build a family for themselves just like you and I but can’t because it is illegal for them. A damn shame! We’re already on the wrong side of history”.

In a tweet, BBC journalist Kiki Mordi who became popularly after her documentary on ”Sex for Grades” went viral this year shared the message above, causing an uproar on social media for wanting gay marriage legalized.

28 out of the 195 countries in the world including: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay have already legalized same-sex marriage, remaining 167, including Nigeria who is yet to join the bandwagon.

Nigerians think we have more prevalent issues bordering us rather than this, and they constantly frown at gay people. See some reactions on twitter and know our stand on this kind of relationship which already attracts 14 years imprisonment for anyone found wanting.

One twitter user @darasimiponle wrote: That Kiki sef is very funny, Imagine Obaseki wed Oshiomole.

This doesn’t abolish the fact that we have these people amongst us but they are afraid to openly declare their sexuality because of fear of being jailed. What is your take? let us know in the comment section.