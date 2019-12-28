By Jennifer Okundia

”It’s almost 2020 and same-sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria, like two people of the same sex can love themselves and want to build a family for themselves just like you and I but can’t because it is illegal for them. A damn shame! We’re already on the wrong side of history”.

In a tweet, BBC journalist Kiki Mordi who became popularly after her documentary on ”Sex for Grades” went viral this year shared the message above, causing an uproar on social media for wanting gay marriage legalized.

28 out of the 195 countries in the world including: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay have already legalized same-sex marriage, remaining 167, including Nigeria who is yet to join the bandwagon.

Nigerians think we have more prevalent issues bordering us rather than this, and they constantly frown at gay people. See some reactions on twitter and know our stand on this kind of relationship which already attracts 14 years imprisonment for anyone found wanting.

This egbon subtly murdered Kiki without using any abusive words,him com still talk say “we rise by raising others”…raising what abeg?😂😂😂 Y’all are wicked on this Twitter!💔😂😂😂🤣🌚🌚 pic.twitter.com/PgpYcShvm2 — The Young C.E.O (@joshuaodeyemi) December 28, 2019

That Kiki sef is very funny, Imagine Obaseki wed Oshiomole pic.twitter.com/SRIZrCY2gt — Darasimi Ponle (@darasimiponle) December 28, 2019

Kiki Mordi's tweet is trash because there are 195 countries in the world, and only about 28 of them have legalized gay marriage.

UAE are doing fine but yet to legalized gay marriage. Let's get one thing straight, Nigeria might have 99 problems but gay marriage isn't one of them! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) December 28, 2019

Once you give a woman a little fame, she picks one of either extreme form of Feminism or Homosexuality and preaches it day and night just to be accepted by the West and soon they start bagging awards from Harvard and Oxford. CC: -Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

– Kiki Mordi pic.twitter.com/WqObNqq9v4 — DR. PENKING (@drpenking) December 28, 2019

Homosexuality has roots in Yoruba culture. So all this nonsense talk of "it's not our culture" "the western world brought it here (mind you, the west also brought Christianity, but y'all stupid people are not ready for that convo)". Orunmila was the product of GAY SEX. Kiki pic.twitter.com/jTtLGnX0Dy — FOLARIN 🌈🌈 (@AndreaPharrell) December 28, 2019

These same set of people bashing homosexuals and kiki for her tweet are the ones that'll want to permanently relocate to other countries that have LEGALIZED HOMOSEXUALITY. They will even have a gay boss and be doing "yes sir". You people are mad. — I'm pregnant for Meliodas (@xoshelah) December 28, 2019

Secondly, Kiki's views on homosexuality does not invalidate the hardwork she has done for Nigerian women. You elected Buhari twice, but want to cancel Kiki? Your wonder your country is the second biggest consumer of gay porn in Africa Anyways,. Hypocrites. — William Ukpe (@William_Ukpe) December 28, 2019

If Kiki Mordi herself had done her research before that pro-same-sex marriage view, she would’ve known that it’s dead-on-arrival. Even western-driven advocacies are realizing that such campaigns only put the life of the gay in Africa at risk. It draws risky attention to them. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) December 28, 2019

Kiki has been misfiring lately and one thing I'd never support is same sex marriage even if I'm standing alone. Homosexuals are the most dangerous set of people you'd ever come across, they can do anything to have their way… Block me and move on if it irks you. pic.twitter.com/eiRMvygP4m — Noelie 🌿 (@DrNOEL13) December 28, 2019

The hide and seek game is over.

The audacity at peak.

Kiki has got the attention she craved for. She has the guts to sell homosexuality to us. All "some" of these feminists need is attention. We gave her that. Perhaps the ladies on that documentary were all lez. Who knows? https://t.co/cVrFvNjdFp — AY Hassan (@AY_hassan_) December 28, 2019

I repeat bisexuality, gay and lesbianism is not who you are it's a choice and you are being manipulated by the devil.. So stop that thrash.. You guys need help.. Have a friend that was once bisexual (through rape) but now he is straight. Y'all need deliverance from God #kiki pic.twitter.com/jHVtLMG820 — Savage Darhnny (@SavageDarhnny) December 28, 2019

This doesn’t abolish the fact that we have these people amongst us but they are afraid to openly declare their sexuality because of fear of being jailed. What is your take? let us know in the comment section.