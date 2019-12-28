National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has described Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as a highly detribalised Nigerian who sees people as one.

In a congratulatory message to Ganduje on his 70th birthday, Tinubu expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah who had made it possible for him to attain that age.

“You are a statesman and a politician who has come a long way. As a statesman and highly detribalised Nigerian, you see our various people as one.

“You have continued to work tirelessly for the unity and indivisibility of this country and to build bridges across the various divides.

“It is a testament to your national outlook that, today, you are a respectable in-law in Yorubaland,” he said.

Tinubu said that Ganduje was an astute politician with political dexterity, strong administrative acumen and good team spirit.

He noted that the governor had successfully governed a highly cosmopolitan and political state like Kano State.

” You are committed to the development of your state and Nigeria, just as you are devoted to the growth and development of our party, the APC.

” No wonder you are often called upon in matters of building peace and reconciliation in our party.

“My prayer is for Allah to continue to grant you the grace of more years, good health and vigour to continue to serve your state and country with the best of your abilities as you do,” Tinubu said.