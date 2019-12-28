Actor Andrew Dunbar, best known for his work on Game of Thrones, has been found dead at his Belfast, Ireland home on Christmas Eve.

Belfast Live reports that the 30-year-old Portrush native was renowned on the set of the hit HBO show where he worked for years as an extra. He was a body double for Theon Greyjoy, who is played by Alfie Allen in the series.

His acting career included appearances on the TV shows Line Of Duty and Derry Girls. He also worked as a Game of Thrones tour guide.

Pamela Smyth, the head of crowd makeup at Game of Thrones, was quoted in reports that Dunbar was “always professional and mannerly, with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul – he will be missed by all the GOT family.”

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for Mr Dunbar, from Portrush, who also worked on hit TV shows Line of Duty and Derry Girls, describing him as a ‘beautiful soul’, ‘kind’ and a ‘decent man’.

A police spokesman said the force attended the scene and the ‘death is not being treated as suspicious’.

A post-mortem has also taken place to establish the cause of death.

Fellow actor Andy McClay has described his friend as a ‘kind and decent man’ who was a ‘talent’ and had a ‘good heart’.

‘His DJ sets were amazing and when he did one set for Game of Thrones, he ended up doing them all for the end of season parties,’ he told Belfast Live.