A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has told Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa, ISWA, terrorists that Christianity can never be defeated or wiped out from Nigeria.

He was speaking following the execution of some Christians by ISWA terrorists recently.

He said until the second coming of the Messiah, the Christian faith could not be defeated, saying that the Church shall go from strength to strength and the gates of hell shall not prevail.

“We are the salt of the earth and the light of the world and our God is mighty in battle: He shall deliver us and avenge us!

“The more Christian blood is shed the more our faith spreads. The persecution of the saints and believers is Christianity’s lifeblood. The Church was built on the blood and bones of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and that of millions of Christian martyrs over the last 2000 years.

“Permit me to send a message to ISWA, Boko Haram, the Fulani militants and all those misguided souls in Nigeria and the Buhari Government that secretly support and encourage them HEAR THIS: Christianity cannot be defeated and the Christian faith cannot be wiped out,” he tweeted.