Eniko Parrish in a special Netflix documentary has relived how heartbroken she was when she caught her man, Kevin Hart cheating. She also spoke on why she gave him a second chance.

The mother of one, 35, spoke on the Netflix documentary series Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.

“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was,” Parrish said in the series’ episode 3, titled “What Happened in Vegas.” “They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman,” ew.com reported.

“I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f– did you let that happen?’”

“You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day,” she said. “I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”

“I’m happy that it kind of happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it,” she explained. “He’s f– up, this was a bad one, this was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better.”

Hart revealed in the episode that “the toughest thing” about the experience “was just telling my wife.”

“That conversation, there is no easy way to have that conversation,” Hart said. “The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel. There’s a major effect it could have on the people that you are closest to, who you love the most. When I got to see that first-hand with Eniko when I got to see the effect my reckless behaviour had … It was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up.”

Parrish also gave insight into why she stayed in the relationship saying she “kept worrying about” the couple’s then-unborn son, Kenzo.

“I have to maintain a level head, I think that’s the only thing that really got me through,” she said. “I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot.”

