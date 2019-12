Some robbers are now holed up in an Abuja first generation bank in Mpape area of the Nigerian capital.

The robbers had stormed the bank this morning. But their looting plan went awry as the police were alerted.

The bank has been surrounded now by the police and the robbers are caught in a dilemma.

One of them who tried to brave the odds, got shot and ran back to rejoin his gang.

This is a developing story.

Details later

bank and end the s