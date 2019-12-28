Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has advised Adamawa youths to embrace education, hard work, patriotism, and discipline to facilitate their success in life.

Mustapha made the call on Saturday in Yola while inaugurating a computer centre, borehole, and empowerment scheme he facilitated in Nasarawo Primary School, Yola North Local Government Area.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the SGF is a former student of the school, while his father, the late Baba Wesley Mustapha was the longest-serving headmaster of the school.

Mustapha said that with education, the right attitude, and hard work, the youths would be able to achieve their dreams in life.

“If the son of a headmaster like me can rise to be the SGF, any youth can aspire to any position.

“We have many children of the poor, who passed through this school to become big men today in the society based on their hard work, discipline, and the blessing of God.

“Therefore, any youth, no matter his background, can rise to be somebody,” Mustapha said.

He assured the people of Nasarawo Ward and citizens of the state of his commitment to giving back to the society from which he had gained.

He urged support for the Federal Government in its effort to transform the country for the better.