The newly crowned Miss Bayelsa 2020 Beauty Queen, Tamaraperefagha Abiri, kick-start her reign with charity work.

The Beauty Queen put smiles on the faces of Bayelsa Children in an exclusive Children Party held on Saturday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital.

Tamaraperefagha, who hails from Ekeremor Local Government Area, was crowned on Dec. 21 in a colourful and glamorous contest among 10 other contestants.

According to the 21-year-old queen, her passion is to see smiles on faces during her reign through her humanitarian services.

Miss Bayelsa 2020 queen was accompanied by Queenette Charles, the Most Beautiful Girl In Bayelsa 2020 and Kimberly George, Bayelsa Cultural Ambassador 2019.

She presented gift items and souvenirs to the excited children after the party.