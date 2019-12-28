Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Saturday’s bank robbery in the Mpape area of Abuja.

In a statement authored by Atiku, he commended the security operatives who arrived at the scene on time to foil the attack.

Atiku, however, called for improved security of the country and its people next year.

Atiku wrote: I am proud of the proactiveness of the @HQNigerianArmy and @PoliceNigeria in foiling the bank robbery in Abuja. It is my hope that this will be the face of a reinvigorated security in the new year.