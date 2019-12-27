By Jethro lbileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has confirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will soon announce date for a fresh election to replace 14 members-elect of the state House of Assembly who refused to show up for inauguration.

The Governor gave the hint while speaking at a gathering of APC members from Owan East and West Local Government Areas in Sabogida-Ora, Owan West LGA of the state.

He also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has given orders to deal ruthlessly with any renegade members of the party in the state.

He noted that the people of the affected members-elect will have opportunity to elect credible representatives to replace “those mistakenly elected into Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) who are members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), who are not members of the APC.”

The Governor who said the APC in the state was united, strong and formidable, noted that all those working to destabilise the party would be shown the way out.

“Members of the EPM are trying to frustrate the good plans we have for Edo people as their plan is to burn markets and government buildings. Their intention is to discredit our administration but the people of Edo know better.

“APC is one party; those that say they are in EPM are not APC, including their National Chairman who we have suspended in Edo State.

“Those mistakenly elected into Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) who are members of EPM have been thrown out and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is aware and will soon announce date for a fresh election, where we would have opportunity to elect credible representatives who will represent us in the House.

“Any person doing anti-party activities, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to deal with them. We have been told to go back to organise our party; that’s why we are here.

“As a ruling party in the state, we have done a lot for Edo people, moving the state forward progressively but EPM is afraid of progress and will do anything to ensure we don’t get another term.