No doubt, the year 2019 has really been good to Burna Boy aka African giant, from being featured in Beyonce’s Lion King to being called the most stylish Nigerian Musician and then being nominated for a Grammy award.

However, the Grammy Award Nominee seems to be more interested in increasing his number of cars lately as he took to Instagram hours ago, to share a video of himself in his new wonder wheel.

This comes barely a week after he acquired a Ferrari which worth $340,000.

The Rolls Royce Dawn coloured in burgundy recently acquired by Burna Boy is said to worth $346,000 (N125,000,000).

Watch the video Burna Boy shared on his Instastories below: