Show host, entrepreneur, and media personality Stephanie Coker and hubby Olumide Aderinokun have welcomed a daughter.

The new mother took to Instagram to share a picture of her newborn with the caption below:

Ariella Iremide Adunni Aderinokun. The best gift ever. You are our biggest blessing. Mummy & daddy love you more than you’ll ever know. Mummy’s best friend, daddy’s princess 💕