December 27, 2019
Friday, December 27, 2019 1:46 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
Skales x Wizkid – Sativa
Check out this new collaboration of Skales featuring Wizkid in ”Sativa”. Listen below.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
My attackers must be arrested, prosecuted – Jonathan
JUST IN: Man emerges from bush, attempts entrance into moving Air Peace
Norwegian tourist asked to leave India after joining protests
FAAN Security apprehends intruder at MMA, averts air disaster
Buhari attacks Sowore as he celebrates activist Shittu
3 remanded in custody for banditry, gun possession
Christmas celebration: Low workers turnout recorded in Osun
Skales & Wizkid present “Sativa”
What do you think?