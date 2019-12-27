Popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice got married to his baby-mama, Olasunkanmi Ajala on Thursday.

Ajala, the mother of his daughter had announced their plans to tie the knot on the 24th of December, 2919 when she shared beautiful pre-wedding photos.

However, in a new series of post shared yesterday, the new Mrs wrote: “I promise its ….You and I till the wheels fall off…You and I till the sun fades into the darkness..You and I through the raging storm and the calm waters…Its YOU & I.”

She added: “She Knew 100 Little things about him But when they shared a kiss. She totally forgot the worries of her world.”

Photos from 9ice’s court wedding with his baby mama, Olasunkanmi: