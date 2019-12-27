A female photographer has slammed American music executive and entrepreneur, Damon Dash with a lawsuit for sexually assaulting her earlier this year.

The photographer whose name is Monique Bunnat claimed that the incident happened at the music mogul’s residence following a shoot for his fashion company, Poppington, on April 18, the day after the shoot began.

According to court documents by The Wrap, Bunn reportedly alleges that Dame groped her while she was at a home he shared with his partner, Racquel Horn, for a photoshoot.

Bunn was told that she would be staying the night in Dash’s daughter’s room.

The documents disclosed that Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks.

Bunn says she was sleeping in the room of Dame’s daughter when she awoke and realized the mogul was touching her inappropriately.

“While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs,” reads one part of the suit. “Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.”

Bunn claims that she was able to get Dame’s hands off her and that she threatened to fight him before he left the room, where she stayed for the rest of the night.

Bunn’s attorney, Christopher Brown, said: “Ms. Bunn looks forward to having a jury decide the litigation.”

Per the complaint, “Bunn was able to get Dash’s hands off her breasts and buttocks” and Bunn told Dash she would fight Dash. Dash then left the room where Bunn remained and she “did not sleep that evening.”

In another part of the suit, Bunn says Dame lied to her about having made a deal with WETV to make a docuseries about her life. She believes he created that lie in order to keep her from addressing Dame’s alleged battery.

The lawsuit also names Horn, Damon Dash Studios and Poppington LLC, who she has accused of theft by conversion and negligent emotional distress

According to Bunn, photos she took of celebrities like Queen Latifah, Lauryn Hill, and Diddy have yet to be returned to her following the photoshoot.