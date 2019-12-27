The bridegroom and son of the Senate President, Ibrahim Ahmad Lawan (left); the bride, Amani Umar, and Father of the bridegroom and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the dinner on eve of the wedding fatiha of the Senate President’s son in Kano on Friday 27th December, 2019
Ibrahim Lawan, son of Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Friday wedded his heartthrob, Amani Umar in Kano State.
Father of the bridegroom and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (right); bride, Amani Umar; bridegroom and son of the Senate President, Ibrahim Ahmad Lawan, and Father of the bride, Alhaji Bala Umar, during the dinner on eve of the wedding fatiha of the Senate President’s son in Kano on Friday 27th December, 2019.
