Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has called for the arrest and prosecution of gunmen who attacked his home in Otuoke, Bayelsa, South South Nigeria.

Jonathan also thanked Nigerians for the continuing show of solidarity and sympathy following the Christmas eve attack by unknown gunmen in his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The former President who stated this while conducting sympathisers round the scene of the attack on Friday also commended the Nigerian military for their gallantry in repelling the attack by engaging the assailants in a fierce gun duel that unfortunately claimed the life of a soldier.

Jonathan noted that since the assailants attacked his marine security post on December 24, 2019 many Nigerians of different social status, including President Muhammadu Buhari, state Governors and political party leaders as well as foreigners had either visited him or called to express their heartfelt sympathy over the unfortunate attack in his house.

The former President also reiterated his call on the concerned security authorities to expose and bring the criminals to book as a means of ensuring that such dare-devil criminality did not happen again in his community or any other place in the country.

On December 24, 019, the assailants had stormed Jonathan’s country home in about five engine boats and attacked the marine security post located within the periphery of the residence at about 1:30 am on Tuesday and sought to take control of a gunboat belonging to the military.

They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a firefight. The gunmen who couldn’t stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat.