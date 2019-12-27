A 49-year-old man, Abiodun Awoyele, on Friday, appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly breaking into a shop with the intention to steal.

Awoyele, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Sgt. T. Olatoye told the court that the accused and others still at large, committed the offence about 3.51 a.m. on Dec. 15 at Ijako Church, Ota, Ogun.

Olatoye said that the accused and his accomplices, conspired among themselves to break the padlock of the complainant’s shop, Suleiman Babatunde with the intention to steal.

“The accused was caught in the act of committing the offence by the vigilante groups of the area and handed him over to the police,” he said.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs O. Obaleye, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 and surety in like sum.

Obaleye said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan.16, 2020 for further hearing.