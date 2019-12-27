By Taiwo Okanlawon

BBC Africa Journalist, Kiki Mordi, has said it is a shame that same sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria.

In 2014, ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, signed the anti-same sex bill into law, banning all forms of gay associations or marriage. The law places a 14-year jail term for any offender.

Taking to her Twitter page, Kiki who came to limelight following her Sex for Grades documentary released a few months ago stated that Nigeria is on the wrong side of history for banning same-sex marriages.

“It’s almost 2020 & same sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria. Like two people (of the same sex) can love themselves and want to build a family for themselves just like you & I but can’t because it’s illegal for them,” she said.

“A damn shame! We’re already on the wrong side of history,” she added.