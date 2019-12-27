Toni Payne, the ex-wife of 9ice, Nigerian singer, says she raised Zion, their only child together, all by herself.

Payne took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to address single mothers and express her wish for them in the spirit of Yuletide.

But, while she urged moms to remain resilient in their journey irrespective of the challenges, Payne said that she had raised Zion without any help from her ex-husband.

“My yearly wish has always been to have peace of mind, to be able to give my son the best in this world. I’m fully committed to those two things. Looking back at the pictures and I gotta say I don’t give myself enough credit,” she wrote.

“I have raised Z 100 percent alone without complaining. To every parent especially single parents, raising their kids without help from the co-producer: I know it’s not easy. But may God give you the tools needed to give them the best childhood.

“Always stay positive and refrain from any negative energy. They (the kids) will grow to appreciate you and become positive pillars to society. I’m beyond grateful because there was a point where I didn’t know where to go to with my child.”

Payne, who has since relocated to the US following the divorce with 9ice, had previously blamed the Afropop singer for the collapse of their marriage in 2011.